SENECA FALLS — New York Chiropractic College has formed a partnership with Bridge Back to Life Center Inc., a New York State Office of Addiction Services And Supports program in Brooklyn.
NYCC clinicians started treating patients at Bridge Back to Life in December, and a full student rotation at the site began this month.
Since 1988, Bridge Back to Life has provided treatment to people recovering from addiction, as well as education and support to their families and partners. NYCC offers more than 20 clinical partnerships, providing chiropractic students with important hands-on experiences practice at community health centers in Levittown, Depew and Seneca Falls and the VA Hospital in Canandaigua.
“Now, through an innovative new partnership, NYCC clinicians and students will provide beneficial services and treatment to current clients of the outpatient addiction and counseling center, with the goal of reducing pain and improving overall health and wellness,” said Wendy Maneri, NYCC associate dean of chiropractic clinical education and health centers.
“We also provide education in delivering alternative solutions to drugs and surgery, which is especially important within the recovery community,” Maneri added.
“I believe that this agreement with the college will serve as a national model for drug rehabilitation centers throughout the country,” said Dr. Russell Surasky, neurologist and addiction medicine specialist for Bridge Back to Life.
For more information on the Bridge Back to Life Center, visit www.bridgebacktolife.com. To learn more about NYCC’s programs and partnerships, go to www.nycc.edu.