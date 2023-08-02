CANANDAIGUA — Nearly 20 years ago, the city approved the subdivision of 18 acres of land for 66 single-family homes in the northeast part of the city near Stewart Place, Kennedy Street, and North Road. They would have been on 55-foot-wide lots as attached, single-family homes.
That project never began, and the land was sold to developer Chris Iversen of Gorham.
In 2021, Iversen and his company, Chrisanntha, submitted an application to build 72 units on 30 acres but with detached homes and a dedicated city park. Iversen withdrew his proposal after initial City Council review. However, in March, Chrisanntha submitted a new proposal for 47 residential buildings, ranging from two- to six-unit structures with 134 total housing units.
In a July 25 letter to City Manager John Goodwin, Iversen asked for city review of a new Planned Unit Development under the city code, saying his plan meets the seven required objectives.
“The proposed development plan will eliminate a dead end at the east end of Stewart Place and create an alternative traffic flow to the north for those from the existing neighborhood and adjacent development that are currently bottle-necked in returning to North Main Street,” Iversen wrote. “The project will develop a vacant site that is burdened with insurmountable roadblocks to development due to the existing drainage ditches that transect the property. The multi-plex housing arrangement and density will result in smaller networks of utilities and streets. The higher proposed density is necessary to overcome the high cost of mitigating those roadblocks, without which the property will remain undeveloped and a blight on the neighborhood.”
Iversen has hired Costich Engineering of Rochester to shepherd the project. Engineer Alexander Amering also wrote to Goodwin to submit materials for the PUD review. The property is zoned for single-family residential use; it would have to be rezoned in order for the project to happen.
The development would consist of a for-sale townhouse community, dedicated roadways, general open space and recreation area, multiple storm-water management facilities, dedicated utilities, and other amenities. A homeowners association could be created to manage portions of the development.
The initial phase of the project would see townhouse construction start on North Road extending south, connecting to existing roads at Stewart Place and Kennedy Street. The remaining phases would be built to finish interior loops and a cul-de-sac.