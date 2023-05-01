GENEVA — Christine Smart of Geneva, a crop pathologist known for her leadership in protecting the health of specialty crops across New York state, has been appointed director of Cornell AgriTech, effective Oct. 1.
The Ag Station said Olga Padilla-Zakour will continue to serve as interim director until Sept. 30, after which she will resume her roles as professor of food science and director of the Cornell Food Venture Center, which plays a critical role in supporting New York state’s food industry.
Benjamin Houlton, dean of Cornell University’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, expressed gratitude for Padilla-Zakour’s service as interim director and touted Smart’s leadership and expertise as assets to Cornell AgriTech.
“Chris is a visionary leader with a passion for bolstering Cornell AgriTech’s momentum as a widely recognized innovator in food, agriculture and sustainability research, extension and education,” said Houlton. “She brings to the table a strong understanding of the challenges facing the New York farm and food community as well as Cornell AgriTech’s role in helping producers solve them as part of CALS’ Land-Grant mission.”