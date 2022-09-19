WATERLOO — The Waterloo Board of Education will be back at its full, nine-member strength tonight. (Sept. 19)
Fayette Street resident Christopher Felice will be sworn in to fill the vacancy created by Joshua Mull’s resignation in July. Felice, 42, was chosen from a field of seven applicants.
The 1998 Waterloo High School graduate worked for Finger Lakes Ambulance and Rural Metro Ambulance before joining the Seneca County sheriff’s office as a road patrol deputy in 2004. He was named an investigator with the department in 2012, working in the family services unit. His son is a seventh-grader at Waterloo Middle School.
Felice said he plans to seek election to a full, three-year term in the spring.
Also tonight:
• The board is scheduled to resume discussion on the future of the district-owned Walnut Street Field. Former board member John Butlak and Walnut Street resident Cindy French have asked to address the board on the matter.
The district has sold nearby Main Street School, and Walnut Street Field is no longer needed for sports or physical education classes.
Last year, there was discussion of selling the property on the open market or giving it to the village for $1.
• The board may approve a contract the Waterloo Educational Leaders Association, a union that represents principals, assistant principals and other administrators in the district, and consider a host of personnel appointments and resignations.
The board will meet at 7 p.m. in the middle school.