PENN YAN — The Yates County Legislature has a new leader.
In an 8-6 vote by paper ballot, Milo Supervisor Leslie Church was elected Legislature chairwoman at the board’s organizational meeting Monday. Doug Paddock had been chairman the past four years.
Church had been the Legislature’s vice chair.
"First, I would like to thank Doug Paddock for his service and leadership to Yates County," Church said in an email to the Times. "I am humbled by the confidence and trust that the legislators have placed in me, and I will work hard to develop a consensus amongst all of the legislators. I look forward to a seamless transition and continuing to serve the Yates County citizens."
“I wish Mrs. Church success,” Paddock said by email.
The vote for vice chair, also by paper ballot, ended in a 7-7 tie between Ed Bronson and Rick Willson. Bronson was later elected by verbal vote after Willson withdrew his nomination.
Following the vote for chair and vice chair, the Legislature unanimously appointed several county officials including Administrator Nonie Flynn. Her term will run through the end of 2023.
“I appreciate the Legislature reappointing me to the position of county administrator,” Flynn said in an email. “I look forward to continuing to work with the Legislature and our employees in our service to the public, as well as our three major projects.”
Those projects are fulfilling the county’s obligation in its $14.6 million broadband grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture; a new $15 million building off Route 14A in Benton Center that will house the county highway department, emergency management office, and public health department; and a $5 million emergency communications project that will see the county install or replace towers.
Also appointed during Monday’s meeting were Legislature Clerk Emilee Miller, who replaced retired Clerk Connie Hayes; county Attorney Scott Falvey; Public Defender Steve Hampsey; and Director of Finance Jessica Mullins.