GENEVA — A nearly all-day rain July 17 wiped out Church of God Revealed Truth’s second annual Outreach Ministry. So, a new date has been set.
The Outreach Ministry has been rescheduled for 1-4 p.m. Aug. 28 at the gazebo near the Finger Lakes Welcome Center on the Geneva lakefront.
Marcell Gramling, the church’s first lady and Bishop Harry Gramling’s wife, said there will be singing in addition to a focus on local issues and Biblical messages. The idea of the ministry is to incorporate Biblical themes into the current events of today’s society.
Minister John McClennan will offer opening remarks. Pastor Raul Fuentes of Delivering Word Church in Geneva is scheduled to offer the opening prayer. Geneva Mayor Steve Valentino will follow Fuentes at the microphone.
Also scheduled to speak are Mount Calvary Church of God in Christ Elder William Whitley, Church of God’s Revealed Truth Youth Minister Jamel Jackson, and Pastor Darwin Klotzbach of God’s Way Church in Geneva.
The Church of God’s Revealed Truth choir will perform several selections.
There will be free food and beverages at the event.