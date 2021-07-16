GENEVA — Last fall, Church of God’s Revealed Truth held its first Outreach Ministry. Because of COVID-19 restrictions in place at the time, the event was staged at the church’s Border City Road property.
This year, the church is moving the event to a summer date and the location it had hoped to use when the idea was hatched.
The Church of God’s Revealed Truth’s second annual Outreach Ministry is scheduled for 1-4 p.m. Saturday(July 17) at the gazebo near the Finger Lakes Welcome Center on the Geneva lakefront.
Like last year, Marcell Gramling, the church’s first lady and Bishop Harry Gramling’s wife, said there will be singing in addition to a focus on local issues and Biblical messages. The idea of the ministry is to incorporate Biblical themes into the current events of today’s society.
Minister John McClennan will offer opening remarks. Pastor Raul Fuentes of Delivering Word Church in Geneva is scheduled to offer the opening prayer. Geneva Mayor Steve Valentino will follow Fuentes at the microphone.
Also scheduled to speak are Mount Calvary Church of God in Christ Elder William Whitley, Church of God’s Revealed Truth Youth Minister Jamel Jackson, and Pastor Darwin Klotzbach of God’s Way Church in Geneva.
The Church of God’s Revealed Truth choir will perform several selections.
There will be free food and beverages at the event.