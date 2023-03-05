SENECA FALLS — Town Board member Steve Churchill has added a motion to Tuesday’s agenda that would prohibit Seneca Meadows from accepting waste related to the Norfolk Southern train wreck in New Palestine, Ohio.
The resolution states the Feb. 7 derailment of a train carrying hazardous materials resulted in the release of various chemicals, including vinyl chloride, that contaminated the surrounding soil.
“The contaminated soil poses a significant risk to public health and the environment if not properly handled and disposed of and whereas the Seneca Meadows landfill is a potential disposal site for the contaminated soil and/or toxic chemicals, allowing the contaminated soil and/or toxic chemicals to be disposed of in the Seneca Meadows landfill would pose a significant risk to the health and safety of our community,” the motion states.
The motion states the town will take “all necessary steps” to protect the health and safety of the community from the potential risks associated with the contaminated soil and/or toxic chemicals from the East Palestine train wreck.
If approved, Churchill’s motion also would be sent to Gov. Kathy Hochul, state Sens. Tom O’Mara and Pam Helming, Assemblymen Jeff Gallahan and Phil Palmesano, state Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos, the DEC Region 8 permit administrator, the Seneca and Ontario county boards, and the town and city of Geneva for consideration.
Kyle Black, district manager for Waste Connections, the parent company of Seneca Meadows, said the landfill is not permitted to accept nor does it handle hazardous waste.
The Town Board meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Ovid Street municipal building.