TYRE — The del Lago Resort & Casino has a new owner.
Churchill Downs Inc. of Kentucky — best known as owners and operators of the famous Kentucky Derby — has acquired the Route 414 facility as part of a $2.5 billion purchase of the assets of Peninsula Pacific. Peninsula Pacific was a 50% owner of del Lago when it opened in 2017.
In 2019, Peninsula Pacific bought the other 50% interest from the Wilmorite Co. of Rochester, the original developer.
Churchill Downs is a horse racing, online wagering and gaming entertainment company behind the Derby and TwinSpires, one of the largest online wagering platforms for horse racing, sports and electronic gaming in the country.
“The change in ownership will not result in changes for employees or their roles and there will not be any significant impact to our valued business partners or guests,” del Lago General Manager Lance Young said.
The sale must be approved by the New York State Gaming Commission and other regulators. The sale is expected to close by the end of the year.