GENEVA — Ray Ciancaglini had enticed about 50 career representatives to participate in his inaugural Role Model Career Day this Friday.
However, because of what Ciancaglini said was a lack of student interest, he has canceled the event.
“It is with a heavy heart that I am canceling,” he wrote in an email to the Times. “(I) feel it would be inconsiderate to those vendors who have offered to donate their time: the Geneva Recreation Department, Geneva Fire Department, Second Impact volunteers, and the 50-plus participating role model organizations, trades and colleges, many of whom would be traveling from Rochester and the Southern Tier to participate in an event with a less-than-expected attendance.
“I appreciate everyone’s hard work in attempting to make this a success.”
Students in grades 8-12 from Geneva, Waterloo, Seneca Falls, Midlakes, Red Jacket, Romulus, South Seneca, Penn Yan, Dundee, Lyons, Clyde Savannah and St. Francis-St. Stephen had been invited.
Last year, Ciancaglini presented a First Responder Role Model Night at McDonough Park in Geneva.