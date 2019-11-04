Geneva native Ray Ciancaglini, former boxer and founder of The Second Impact Concussion Awareness Foundation, was interviewed recently by TV Globo Internacional, an international pay channel from Brazil.
A Globo team from Manhattan filmed an hour segment at Ciancaglini’s home on East Lake Road in Varick that aired in Brazil before an estimated 20 million viewers. The interview consisted of the improper handling of concussions during Ciancaglini’s boxing career and the ramifications of Pugilistic Dementia and Parkinson’s syndrome from which he suffers.
They discussed the publication of his book by Andy Siegel, “Second Impact — The Ray Ciancaglini Story,” which is currently available on Amazon, in Barnes and Nobel and locally at Baroody’s Cigar Store. The book is receiving good reviews because of the message it delivers to athletes of all sports.
Ciancaglini also was one of the keynote speakers along with several CTE research specialists and representatives of the National Football League at the renowned Robert C. Cantu Annual Concussion Conference on Sept. 21 in Boston as well as the keynote speaker for the Cleveland Clinic Rehabilitation Hospital and the Northeast Ohio Brain Injury foundation in Cleveland Ohio on Sept. 27. He also gave a keynote address at the Rhode Island Traumatic Brain Injury Conference.
Ciancaglini’s speeches include discussion of Second Impact Syndrome and the highly controversial subject of “Should tackle football be banned for youth 14 and under?”
Locally, Ciancaglini is a Geneva High School football program advisor, addressing the players about the importance of academic grades and attendance, choices, character, good sportsmanship, strength and conditioning, focus and a positive attitude. He says he is honored to be able to work with a very dedicated coaching staff and student athletes.