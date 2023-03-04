GENEVA — Medical students at two renowned research universities will hear from Genevan Ray Ciancaglini about the ramifications of concussions.
Ciancaglini will lecture at Columbia University in New York City Sunday and at the University of New England in Biddeford, Maine, April 4.
The former professional boxer has been battling Parkinson’s disease and dementia pugilistica for many years as a direct result of numerous untreated concussions he suffered during his boxing career. He started The Second Impact organization to tell his story of the mistakes he made in not addressing concussions properly and the lifelong consequences he suffered as a result.
The organization’s goal is to raise awareness, offer support, and encourage being honest about concussion symptoms.
Ciancaglini has lectured for several years at colleges and high schools and to firemen and police, on concussions, mental health and overall physical fitness.
In his lectures to medical students he will discuss second impact syndrome and a new Boston University study on adolescents 14 and younger competing in contact sports and the ramifications of accumulating sub-concussive impacts. Second impact syndrome, or SIS, happens when the brain swells rapidly shortly after a person suffers a second concussion before symptoms from an earlier concussion have subsided.
At Columbia, Ciancaglini will collaborate and do a book-signing with New York City attorney Andy Siegel, author of the book “Second Impact: The Ray Ciancaglini Story.” At UNE, he will be joined during a question-and-answer session by Dr. William Bograkos, a Clinical Professor of Military Science, Family Medicine and Emergency Medicine at UNE’s College Of Osteopathic Medicine, and an Assistant Professor in Military & Emergency Medicine at the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences in Bethesda, Md.