GENEVA — The aroma of pizza, wings and more will soon be wafting down Castle Street in downtown Geneva.
The former Rite Aid, vacant for over three years, will be the new home of Ciccino’s Pizzeria and Restaurant. And, it will also have a new name: Ciccino’s Paninoteca.
Ciccino owner Salvatore Franzone said he is planning to exit his Exchange Street location in September for a 3,500-square-foot space at the former pharmacy. That’s about half of the building’s footprint.
Franzone is leasing the space from Massa Construction, which purchased the building in the spring. Massa has already begun renovations, Franzone said.
The restaurant will be a hybrid model. Franzone explained that it will combine the takeout and delivery model in use at the Exchange Street spot since February and incorporate some of its approach utilized at del Lago Resort & Casino in Tyre.
Seating for about 45 will be available at the Castle Street restaurant, he said.
Franzone had been looking for new space since scaling back operations earlier this year in the Exchange Street building. That structure is owned by Lyons National Bank, which needs more space. Franzone said it was an LNB official who suggested connecting with Massa about leasing at the former Rite Aid.
“We needed something in between (the takeout operation and its previous incarnation). We needed more room, additional seating and more storage,” he said. “We took a look at the building and devised a layout. It fits well in that building. It’s a great corner and fit.”
Ciccino’s Paninoteca will feature pizza — including a wide variety of slices — along with subs, sandwiches and pasta dishes.
Renovations are expected to be completed by the end of August or early September, with a move-in to follow shortly thereafter.
“There will be a short time that we’re down because we have to move some equipment,” he said.
Ciccino’s opened in Waterloo in 1996. Its second location, in Geneva, launched 10 years later. Ciccino’s Pizzeria & Paninoteca at del Lago in February 2017.
“We definitely wanted to stay in Geneva, and we’re eager to get up and running,” he said. “We’re happy to be part of Geneva’s development and looking forward to serving the community for many years to come.”
The city said the repurposing of the former Rite Aid after a three-year vacancy is good news for downtown.
“We are pleased to see commercial interest in this property being brought forward during the DRI Streetscape Project,” DPW Director Joe Venuti said in a statement. “It is great that investors see the benefit of the city’s capital improvement investments being constructed downtown.”
The Geneva Business Improvement District also praised the development.
“The GBID is happy to see the building be put to good use, and we are happy to keep a Geneva favorite in the downtown district,” the agency said in a statement.
It’s unclear what Massa is planning for the other portion of the building. Nick Massa II confirmed the development earlier this week, but could not be reached for comment as of Friday afternoon.