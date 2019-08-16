ROMULUS — A new state law prohibits a waste-to-energy incinerator being built in the town of Romulus, but the company proposing the facility is moving ahead with a lawsuit against the town.
Arguments are scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday in state Supreme Court of Seneca in Waterloo. State Supreme Court Justice Daniel Doyle will preside.
Circular enerG LLC of Rochester initiated an Article 78 proceeding against the town in 2018, claiming it acted illegally, arbitrarily and capriciously in approving amendments to its zoning code designed to prohibit the incinerator. Doral heard oral arguments in the case Sept. 28, 2018.
The town made a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, which Doyle denied. The judge did dismiss a second Article 78 lawsit filed by Circular against the town Zoning Board of Appeals and a town resident.
Alan Knauf of Rochester, attorney for the company, will argue Tuesday that the town acted improperly in amending the zoning code. Town Attorney Patrick Morrell, assisted by Ovid attorney Will Burns, will again ask that the lawsuit be dismissed and list reasons for that motion.
In 2015, Circular proposed building a $365 million incinerator on 48 acres at the former Seneca Army Depot, which closed in 2000. The sponsors, who were never identified by name, said the state-of-the-art facility would accept up to 2,460 tons of household waste a day from all over the state to burn to create steam to power turbines that would produce electricity that could aid in attracting business and industry to the former depot.
Opposition was overwhelming and area state legislators crafted the Finger Lakes Community Preservation Act, which was approved by the Assembly and Senate and signed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo in March. It prohibits any waste disposal facility from being built within the Finger Lakes and Oswego River watersheds.
Seneca Lake Guardian, an outspoken opponent of the incinerator proposal, asked the state Public Service Commission to “put the final nail in the coffin” of Circular’s plan by formally denying its application to build the incinerator in Romulus.
According to Yvonne Taylor, vice president of Seneca Lake Guardian, the PAC responded by saying that since Circular never finalized its application by completing the public participation portion of the application, “there is no formal application that they could deny.”
“The administrative law judge who signed the letter indicated that, in fact, if Circular did complete its application, it would have to put the new legislation into consideration at that time. If the incinerator application was never officially finalized, it leaves us wondering why Circular enerG continues to pursue a lawsuit against the town of Romulus,” Taylor said.
“It appears to us that this is a done deal and Circular should withdraw its Article 78 lawsuit against the town or, at the very least, the case should be dismissed in light of their failure to complete the application,” she said. “In any case, continuing to bully the town over this issue is ludicrous at this juncture and we urge Circular enerG to act swiftly to remedy this situation.”
