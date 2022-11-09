CANANDAIGUA — As of late Tuesday night, Dave Cirencione appeared to be on his way to becoming Ontario County’s next sheriff.
According to the Ontario County Board of Elections, Cirencione, currently a sheriff’s office lieutenant in charge of the criminal investigations division, had received about 55% of the vote in the race against Steve Slavny, a retired state police sergeant.
At press time, with 67 of the county’s 92 election districts reporting, Cirencione had 24,377 votes to 15,449 for Slavny.
Cirencione, a Phelps resident and Geneva High graduate, ran on the Republican and Conservative lines. Slavny ran as a Democrat.
Cirencione could not be reached for comment Tuesday night. He ran on a platform touting his knowledge of the sheriff’s office and his many community connections.
Slavny said on the heels of the tenure of former Sheriff Kevin Henderson, who resigned last year, he would bring a fresh perspective to the sheriff’s office.
In the election to represent Geneva city District III (wards 5 and 6) on the Ontario County Board of Supervisors, John Pruett led James Petropoulos by a 333-251 count. Those numbers likely reflected early voting, as none of the district’s four polling stations had reported results by press time.
Pruett, a Democrat, is a former Geneva city councilor. Petropoulos, who ran on the Republican line, has been on the county board since March, when he was appointed by City Council to replace Greg Bendzlowicz.
The winner will serve the remainder of Bendzlowicz’s term, which ends in 2025.