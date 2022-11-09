CANANDAIGUA — A 20-year veteran of the Ontario County sheriff's office will be its new leader come Jan. 1.
According to unofficial results from the county Board of Elections, Dave Cirencione — a lieutenant in charge of the criminal investigations division — defeated Steve Slavny in Tuesday's election.
Cirencione received 24,377 votes (54.8%) to 15,449 votes (34.7%) for Slavny, a retired state police sergeant.
"Thank you to the voters of Ontario County for entrusting me with the responsibility of serving as your sheriff for the next four years," Cirencione said in a statement Wednesday. "As I have done throughout my two decades in law enforcement, every day we will do everything in this agency's power to make sure the people of our communities are as safe as possible."
Cirencione, a Phelps resident and Geneva High School graduate, ran on the Republican and Conservative lines. Slavny, a Victor resident and coordinator of district safety for the Victor school district, ran as a Democrat.
Cirencione said he will work closely with Sheriff Phil Povero for a smooth transition. Povero, who retired at the end of 2018 after nearly 30 years as sheriff, was brought back in an interim role last year after the resignation of his successor, Kevin Henderson.
"Now the work continues as we prepare for Jan. 1, 2023 and beyond," Cirencione said in a message to county residents. "I won't let you down."
In the election to represent Geneva city District III (wards 5 and 6) on the Ontario County Board of Supervisors, John Pruett led James Petropoulos by a 333-251 count.
Pruett, a Democrat, is a former Geneva city councilor. Petropoulos, who ran on the Republican line, has been on the county board since March, when he was appointed by City Council to replace Greg Bendzlowicz.
The winner will serve the remainder of Bendzlowicz’s term, which ends in 2025.