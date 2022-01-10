CANANDAIGUA — A 20-year veteran of the Ontario County sheriff's office is running for the top job.
Lt. Dave Cirencione announced his candidacy for sheriff in a news release issued Monday. He hopes to succeed interim Sheriff Phil Povero, who was appointed to the position last year following the resignation of Kevin Henderson.
"I'm running for sheriff because my 20 years of law enforcement experience and leadership will bring stability back to the sheriff’s office,” Cirencione said. “I’ve dedicated my life to serving — as a police officer, as a volunteer firefighter, and as a husband and father, and this is a natural next step to utilize my skills and experience to make Ontario County a safer place to live, work, raise a family and retire."