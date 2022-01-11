CANANDAIGUA — A 20-year veteran of the Ontario County sheriff’s office is running for the top job.
Lt. Dave Cirencione announced his candidacy for sheriff in a news release issued Monday. He hopes to succeed interim Sheriff Phil Povero, who was appointed to the position last year following the resignation of Kevin Henderson.
Cirencione is the first person to announce his candidacy formally.
This is a scheduled election year for the position. Povero will serve for the remainder of 2022.
“I’m running for sheriff because my 20 years of law enforcement experience and leadership will bring stability back to the sheriff’s office,” Cirencione said in the release. “I’ve dedicated my life to serving — as a police officer, as a volunteer firefighter, and as a husband and father, and this is a natural next step to utilize my skills and experience to make Ontario County a safer place to live, work, raise a family and retire.”
Cirencione, 46, began his career with the sheriff’s office as a deputy in 2002. He was promoted to sergeant in 2007 and to lieutenant in 2016.
As a lieutenant, he served as commanding officer of the road patrol, crime scene unit, underwater search and recovery team, field training officer program, and Eastview Mall patrol. Currently, he oversees the sheriff’s office criminal investigation division.
Cirencione also has been an instructor at the Finger Lakes Law Enforcement Academy for the last 16 years.
Before his law enforcement career, he was a caseworker and case supervisor for Child Protective Services in Seneca County.
A Republican, Cirencione is a lifelong resident of Ontario County and a graduate of Geneva High School and SUNY Oswego. He lives in the town of Phelps — near the Geneva town line — with his wife of 20 years, Sue, who owns and operates the Big M supermarket in Ovid. The couple has three children.
Cirencione has been a volunteer firefighter with the Nestor Hose Co. of the Geneva Fire Department for 28 years. He is a member of the Sons of the American Legion Winnek Post 396 and Our Lady of Peace Parish.
“Now more than ever before, the Ontario County sheriff’s office must operate effectively and efficiently, as the Covid pandemic continues to strain our emergency services and Albany politicians enact dangerous policies like bail reform that seem to value criminals more than crime victims,” Cirencione said in the release. ““I’m ready to step up to the plate to take on these challenges and lead our sheriff’s office back in the right direction.”