WATERLOO — The Seneca County Board of Supervisors was set for an April 13 vote on Susan Cirencione of Ovid filling a vacant seat on the county Industrial Development Agency Board of Directors.
However, the owner of the Ovid Big M Supermarket has withdrawn her name from consideration, prompting a new search for candidates.
Cirencione had been proposed to fill the seat of Valerie Bassett of Covert, who resigned earlier this year from the nine-member board.
“I do not feel I could give the time needed with all that’s going on with the store and recently joining the Board of Directors of the (Seneca County) Chamber of Commerce,” Cirencione said Friday.
She referred further comment to Fayette Supervisor Cindy Lorenzetti. Contacted Friday, Lorenzetti reserved comment until the April 13 board meeting. Board of Supervisors Chairman Bob Hayssen of Varick also declined to comment on the Cirencione withdrawal.
Hayssen agreed with advertising for the opening, but added the following: “We need two women on the board, and, personally, I won’t support a candidate unless it is a woman from the south end.”
He noted that Bruce Murray of Lodi is the only south-end board member, and there are no women on the IDA board as of now.
IDA Executive Director Sarah Davis issued a statement Friday asking any county resident interested in being considered for the vacant seat to send a cover letter and résumé by May 1 to the Seneca County IDA, Attn: Kelly Kline, Office Manager, Seneca County Office Building, 1 DiPronio Drive, Waterloo, 13165, or email it to k.kline@senecacountyida.org.
Davis said the IDA is looking for board members with business leadership and management skills, with attention being paid to a diversity of specializations. They include executive management decision-making, finance, accounting, agriculture marketing, and industrial manufacturing and service industries.
Applicants should balance duty and loyalty to the IDA with responsibilities they may have with other public, personal and professional relationships that could influence their actions and decisions.
Davis said board members should have a demonstrated ability to exercise sound judgement, make decisions independently, maintain confidentiality, stand aside from local political influence and be sensitive to even the appearance of a conflict of interest. She also said board members should have a demonstrated ability and interest in building consensus and in having the highest degree of professional ethics to make appropriate decisions that support the economic development of the county.
Current IDA board members are Steve Brusso, Tom Kime, Menzo Case, Steve Wadhams, Bruce Murray, Tom Murray, Don Trout and Jeff Shipley.