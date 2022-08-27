WATERLOO — A long-dormant citizens advisory committee on Indian affairs is being given new life by the Seneca County Board of Supervisors.
The six-member committee, which features two representatives apiece from the towns of Seneca Falls, Fayette and Varick, was formed in the 1980s to help county officials fight the Cayuga Nation’s legal claim for the return of 64,015 acres in Cayuga and Seneca counties. The committee also included Union Springs resident Richard Talcott, who did much of the group’s historic research. He has since moved from the area but has offered to get involved with the advisory committee again.
At the board’s Aug. 23 Indian Affairs committee meeting, four advisory committee members attended and were invited to discuss current issues related to the Cayuga Nation. During that discussion, it appears some old issues from the earlier land-claim battles of the 1980s and ’90s could be resurrected, including the question of whether the Nation has a reservation.
Indian Affairs Committee Chairman Bob Shipley, R-Waterloo, invited Rich Ricci, Roswell Parks, Russell Wheeler and a new member, Linda Cordero, to join the advisory group. Former Republican county supervisor Ralph Lott of Seneca Falls may be asked to join too.
“Two weeks ago, Missy Barringer from the Cayuga Nation told us that a reservation in Seneca County was established by the 1794 Treaty of Canandaigua,” Shipley said. “We’re hearing from the citizens advisory committee that that is not true.”
Shipley said he’s talked to Rochester attorney Brian Laudadio, who has been representing the county in legal matters involving the Cayuga Nation. He said the state has decided to no longer pay Laudadio for representing the county.
“The Nation will reapply to put land into trust to create a reservation,” Shipley said. “We will need legal representation to fight that. Brian says the Nation gave title to its former reservation to the state in 1795 and 1807, and the Sherrill Supreme Court decision removed any claim they have to that land.”
Wheeler said he’s not convinced the federal government ratified the Treaty of Canandaigua, as is required to make it valid. Lodi Supervisor Kyle Barnhart disagreed, saying the treaty was signed by President George Washington.
“They do not have a reservation,” Wheeler said. “They sold the land to the state and have been paid. They are still being paid to this day.”
The advisory group said they also would take issue with the federal government’s recognition of Clint Halftown and the five-member Cayuga Nation Council as leaders of the Nation government.
“You’re preaching to the choir here,” said Paul Kronenwetter, R-Seneca Falls. “We have to convince the state and federal government that recognizes Clint.”
Fayette Supervisor Jeff Trout said the county must decide on a path forward.
“Our goals should be personal safety and economic growth,” he said.
“Why not enforce the laws against them?” Cordero asked, to which Seneca Falls Supervisor Mike Ferrara replied, “We have no authority to enforce our local laws.”
“The Cayuga Nation is not going away. Washington is not helping,” Ferrara continued. “We have two options. They are: Find a way to live with them or overthrow them.”
“We need a Plan B,” added Mike Enslow, R-Waterloo. “We lose in court every time. It’s been a long fight for 42 years.”
Barnhart suggested making a declaration of peace with the Nation and negotiating, rather than litigating, issues such as casinos in Cayuga or Seneca counties. Ferrara said one way to hurt the Cayugas is for people not to patronize their businesses.
The session ended with Shipley saying the Indian Affairs committee will set up a meeting with the citizens advisory committee to discuss strategy.