GENEVA — The city’s Public Art Committee is supporting changes to ordinances that prompted Department of Public Works crews to remove Black Lives Matter-themed spray-chalk messages from downtown sidewalks Aug. 7.
One resident expressed outrage on Facebook for what he believed was the defacement of public property, and slammed Mayor Steve Valentino for not taking action against Ward 5 Councilor Laura Salamendra, who the resident alleged is encouraging such behavior. Salamendra called the messages “a really beautiful and positive sentiment.”
The Public Art Committee thinks such artwork should be allowed.
The committee, a volunteer group with seven members, said the body “exists to ensure that Geneva is a place that welcomes and nurtures art in our community, including temporary art installations like recent Black Lives Matter stencil chalk installation in downtown Geneva by the group Look Down Rise Up @lookdownriseup. The Aug. 7, 2020 chalk stencilings were examples of temporary site-specific public art. This type of community art, which has seen a steep rise in popularity in the last decade, is also called street art, culture jamming, guerilla art and subvertising.”
The group cited Wikipedia’s description of guerrilla art.
“Guerrilla art differs from other art forms in that it has no external boundary between the image and the environment,” Wikipedia states. “While a traditional painting can be moved from one gallery to another without the meaning or the artistic credibility of the piece being affected, street art is environmental, the surface to which it is applied to being as fundamental to the piece’s meaning as that which is applied. The production of guerrilla art is focused on cause and effect, not the material piece itself. It aims to produce an effect within the minds of those people who live within the environment being altered. It does not necessarily aim to produce meaningful art in and of itself.”
Said the committee: “Based on this description, it isn’t surprising that Look Down Rise Up’s chalk installation caused strong reactions. This type of art is meant to initiate public discussion, and true to that spirit, the committee recently met to discuss the installation and the city ordinances guiding the decision to remove it.”
The committee said the city DPW was asked to remove the stencilings based on an ordinance passed in 1968. Advertising in Public Places, Chapter 64, states: “No person shall place upon or affix, or cause or procure to be placed upon or affixed, to any sidewalk, hydrant, lamppost, tree, telephone, telegraph or electric light pole or public building in any public street or place within the city any words, characters, device, bill, placard, poster, notice, letters or pictures of any kind as a notice of or reference to any article, business, exhibition, profession, matter or event of any nature, including political contests.”
The Public Art Committee said it was unaware of the 52-year-old statute and its application to public art until the Aug. 7 sidewalk stencilings.
The panel believes it’s time the ordinance is revamped.
“Similar to the recent removal of the city’s ban on skateboarding downtown prompted by a group of concerned citizens, the Public Art Committee is requesting the city update the 1968 ordinance to specifically define ‘art’ separately from ‘advertising.’ ... Current legal interpretation of the ordinance defines advertising as all speech and imagery in the streets, whatever its content or purpose, including such forms as murals, posters for concerts, decorative ornament in street furniture, stickers and chalk art.”
Under the current code “if a city resident complains about any image or wording on the street or sidewalk (including children’s chalk drawings), it must be removed. The result is a shared public realm over which a single resident may wield extraordinary power.”
The group said an updated ordinance would accomplish the following:
• “Better reflect current uses of the public realm by citizens, eliminating confusion and conflict over the use of sidewalks for chalk art.”
• “Support the growth of the artistic community in Geneva, particularly public art projects that seek to share creativity with the public.”
• “Reflect the ideas of democracy and justice expressed in the city’s strategic plan and publicly espoused by city leaders. As countless historians have noted, many of the city ordinances passed in the 19th and early 20th century sought to control public use of the streets. These laws have disproportionately affected disenfranchised communities, including the poor, people of color, teenagers, disabled individuals and children. Revising the ordinance would bring it up to date with the city’s anti-racist work addressing issues of systemic oppression based on race, class, gender, sexual orientation and/or ability.”
The Public Art Committee said City Council “has a responsibility to protect the public’s right to an artful community by safeguarding free expression in the codes,” and it’s encouraging those interested in creating a temporary art project to reach out to the panel.
City Manager Sage Gerling said Tuesday that a proposal to modify the ordinance will be presented to City Council in the coming months.
“Katie Labbe, our staff liaison to the Public Art Committee (she is also a city planner), is working with both the Public Art Committee and our city attorney on proposed recommended changes to Chapter 64 of our City ordinance,” she said. “This will take some time. I anticipate some time this fall, but not at the September meeting.”
The committee meets the second Wednesday of every month at 8:30 a.m. For more information, contact Labbe, city planner and Public Art Committee liaison, at klabbe@Geneva.ny.us.