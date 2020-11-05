GENEVA — City Council voted 8-1 Wednesday to allow an alternative to eliminating two probationary police officers from the 2021 city budget.
Proposed by Ward 1 Councilor Tom Burrall and amended by Ward 5 Councilor Laura Salamendra, the option is this: If City Manager Sage Gerling can convince all city workers, union and non-union alike, to agree to a pay freeze for 2021, the two probationary police officers would be restored to the budget.
The amendment, approved by a 5-4 vote, states that this option would be considered even if it does not equal the $160,960 the city would save by eliminating the two officer positions.
"We have three labor contracts already negotiated for next year. Do you want me to try and reopen all three?" Gerling asked.
The unions would have to agree to renegotiate the contracts; Mayor Steve Valentino said that would be required.
Burrall, Salamendra, Ward 6 Councilor John Pruett, Ward 3 Councilor Jan Regan and Ward 4 Councilor Ken Camera voted in favor of the amendment. Valentino, At-Large Councilors Anthony Noone and Frank Gaglianese, and Ward 2 Councilor Billl Pealer were opposed.
The amended motion then passed by an 8-1 vote. Salamendra cast the lone no vote.