GENEVA — City Council is expected to decide Wednesday night whether it plans to accept an offer by the state for 7.25 acres of city-owned land off Routes 5&20 that would be added to Seneca Lake State Park.
According to the city, the state is offering $181,400 for the parcel, which sits on the northeast side of the entrance to the park.
Fred Bonn, Finger Lakes regional director of the state Department of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, is slated to speak before Council about plans for the land.
In October, Bonn told the Finger Lakes Times: “If we are successful, and our offer is accepted, we would continue to maintain the parcel as green space and would look to improve the park entrance signage.”
Three years ago, Council created an uproar when it approved the sale of the land to a developer that wanted to build seasonal rentals on it. The resolution approving the sale was subsequently rescinded because the city’s attorneys said it did not adequately spell out terms of the sale. On a second vote and with public opposition mounting, Council voted it down.
This time, there appears to be less resistance to selling the parcel — which does not touch the lakeshore — because the city and state say the property will not be developed.
However, at a public hearing on the proposed sale at City Council’s Nov. 6 meeting, three residents expressed concerns, if not opposition, to selling the parcel, which is actually in the town of Waterloo in Seneca County.
Most centered on whether the land, which at that time had no publicly announced purchase price, would ultimately end up being developed, despite assurances by the city and state.
Benjamin Allen of Geneva was among those who spoke.
“I’m very concerned with obfuscating our ability to control that piece of land,” Allen told Council, adding that he doesn’t trust the state will keep its word.
If it is sold, Allen said the city needs to put in protections that would prevent its conversion from parkland to another use, such as housing.
That point was echoed by resident and former city councilor Jackie Augustine, who said there needed to be “covenants” added to ensure its parkland status. She also asked for a second public hearing once the purchase offer price was disclosed. None was scheduled.
Kathryn Haynes told Council that it needs to tread lightly with issues involving public land on or near Seneca Lake.
“I want to reiterate to Council that on numerous occasions, the citizens of Geneva, to a very large degree, have expressed their desire to retain public access to the city waterfront,” she said.
She added that “if this is the case (the state promising to use it as parkland), I would not be opposed to the sale.”
However, she cautioned, there have been “a number of attempts on the part of developers to get a hold of the lakefront,” and that the city needs to protect the land for public access.
While there has been interest in a land swap that would result in additional waterfront for the city in exchange for the Waterloo parcel, that won’t happen under this potential purchase. The city’s land is not as valuable as the state parcel, City Manager Sage Gerling told Council.