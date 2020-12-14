GENEVA — City Council will meet tonight and Wednesday in special video conference sessions on zoning and a public beach.
Today’s session will be at 6 p.m. Council will meet with the consultant team from Barton & Loguidice Engineers for an update on the proposed revisions to the city zoning code. Information on the zoning code update can be viewed at http://cityofgenevany.com/zoning-code-update-2020/.
Council will meet again at 6 p.m. Wednesday with a consultant team to discuss the Public Beach Feasibility Study. Information on the feasibility study can be found at http://cityofgenevany/bfs/.
There will be an executive session on the medical, financial, credit or employment history of a particular person or corporation or matters leading to the appointment, employment, promotion, demotion, discipline, suspension, dismissal or removal of a particular person or corporation.
Both meetings can be viewed live at youtube.com/cityofgenevany.