GENEVA — City Council will meet in special session tonight to formally introduce Local Law 1 of 2020, legislation that amends the city charter to establish a Police Review Board. If that happens, Council will vote on a time, date and place for a public hearing on the local law.
The nine-member civilian board would investigate complaints made by citizens about the behavior and actions of Geneva Police Department members to see if they justify recommendations for discipline to Police Chief Mike Passalacqua. Council first drafted local law on the matter in the summer, establishing what it then called a Police Accountability Board. Council received input from legal counsel, the union representing the Geneva Police Department, and Passalacqua.
After four-plus months of revisions and amendments, including a name change, Council concluded the wording of the local law Nov. 30. Two days later, a public hearing on the local law was set for 6 p.m. Jan. 13.
Today’s Council meeting will be conducted by teleconference. Watch it on the city’s YouTube channel.
Following the Council meeting, the Geneva Police Reform & Reinvention Collective will convene at 6:30. The 15-member group will continue its discussion of GPD policies and procedures and possible recommendations for changes. That meeting also will be available to watch on the city’s YouTube channel.