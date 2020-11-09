GENEVA — The city is moving toward amending its zoning code.
A special Council meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. today on the city’s YouTube Channel. Watch it by visiting YouTube.com/cityofgenevany.
The agenda includes a motion to classify the city’s draft zoning code amendment as a Type 1 action under the State Environmental Quality Review process, acknowledging the completion of the SEQR Part 1 form and authorizing Council as lead agency.
A second motion on the agenda would be to initiate the required referral of the draft zoning code amendment to the Ontario County Planning Board. Council also will have a discussion with its planning consultant and solicit feedback.
The amended code would repeal and replace the zoning law and map originally adopted in 1968 and amended various times since then. The code amendment effort was led by a steering committee, working with Barton & Loguidice. Public comments on the amended code, which is available on the city website, are due by Friday.