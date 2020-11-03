GENEVA — City Council has endorsed a 4-percent hike in water rates and a 2.5-percent increase in sewer rates, which are billed as a percentage of water rates.
Council will meet in a virtual session Wednesday to schedule public hearings on the water and sewer rate increases at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 2.
Water billing is based on the size of the water meter serving a building, ranging from the smallest at 5/8 of an inch to the largest at 8 inches for those in the city. The 2021 rate proposed would set a minimum charge of $32.80 per quarter for a minimum use of 4,000 gallons of water used. For over 4,000 gallons, users would be charged $0.00594 cents per gallon.
For large volume users, such as Guardian Glass and Seneca Foods, the minimum is 634,000 gallons per quarter with a minimum charge of $5,198 and a charge of $0.00752 cents for each gallon over the minimum. Those numbers reflect the 4-percent proposed increase.
The minimum sewer charge for a city household with a 5/8th-inch meter would be $59.30 per quarter in 2021 for the minimum of 4,000 gallons of water used. The minimum sewer charge for an 8-inch meter user in the city would increase to $9,398.76 per quarter.
The rates are higher for people and businesses that receive city water and sewer outside the city, primarily the towns of Geneva and Waterloo.
The minimum quarterly charge for those with a 5/8th-inch line would be $46.50 in the city and $98.44 outside the city.
In other items on the agenda, Council will:
ABANDON EASEMENT: Consider scheduling a public hearing for 7 p.m. Dec. 2 for the abandonment of an easement the city has on the Arby’s Restaurant property at 280 Hamilton St. The restaurant is being sold and the water and sewer line easement was discovered during the deed transfer process. The utility easement runs through the building and is not needed by the city because city utilities have been located elsewhere and new easements have been drafted.
SELL PROPERTY: Consider conducting public hearings for the proposed sale of city-owned property, acquired through tax foreclosure, at 11 West St. and 163 Oak St. The hearings would be at the Dec. 2 Council meeting.
The meeting will not be open to the public. People wishing to submit comments on the agenda or other topics can email them to City Clerk Lori Guinan at lguinan@geneva.ny.us prior to the meeting.
Council will be meeting in executive session at 4 p.m. to discuss the “medical, financial, credit or employment history of a particular person or corporation or matters leading to the appointment, employment, suspension, dismissal, promotion, demotion, discipline or removal of a particular person or corporation.”
Council will then meet in private session with City Attorney Emil Bove in a client-attorney session at 6:30 p.m., with the regular meeting at 7 p.m. It can be viewed on Spectrum cable channel 1304 or the city website.