GENEVA — Either through early voting or this Tuesday, Democrats in the city will vote on candidates vying for the party’s nomination in the November election for mayor, as well as council seats in wards 4 and 5 and at-large (citywide).
Four registered Democrats who did not get the endorsement of the city’s Democratic committee — Steve Valentino (mayor) and council candidates Anthony Noone, James Petropoulos and Pete Gillotte — are running in the primary against the party’s endorsed candidates. Regardless of the outcome Tuesday, each of them will be on the ballot in November on the Republican line.
We asked all the candidates a series of the same questions.
Today we are running the responses for those vying for the ward seats.
On Saturday we feature the at-large candidates.
James Petropoulos
Age: 60
Residence: Exchange Street
Education: BA Northwestern University; Certificate in 3D Animation/Modeling (NYU CADA), Military Commission (U.S. Naval Reserve
Professional background: Cartoon animation, working musician/bandleader; 25-plus years military service (Navy/Army); tour ops manager, Seneca White Deer Inc.; Veteran’s Outreach Center of Rochester (2021-2023); City of Geneva School District (2023-present); Ontario County Board of Supervisors (2022)
Family: Wife, Rebecca
What are the biggest issues facing the city of Geneva?
Geneva has an undermanned police force and a fire department with aging turnout gear. Many houses in town, particularly Ward 5, appear to be dilapidated and unsafe. Many citizens in Ward 5 have told me that Geneva lacks enough accessible, affordable, and inclusive recreational opportunities for youth who need it most. Finally, our seniors need housing and places where they can congregate and socialize. This is based on both observation and what my fellow citizens told me.
Increasing the tax base is a topic often brought up at meetings. What do you think City Council’s role is in fostering economic development?
City Council’s role is assessing the economic needs of each ward in the city (based on constituent input), presenting their findings and ideas to their respective county supervisors and through them, to the county Office of Economic Development. Individual councilors could work with the IDA, BID, and the Geneva Chamber of Commerce and suggest ways to attract residents, new business, and increase tourism.
The current City Council is often a clash of personalities. What do you think can be done to reduce rancor?
My goal would be to set an example to fellow councilors, constituents, our city management and city employees by respecting them and abiding by the standard of behavior expected of an elected official. I would think before I speak and let reason, not emotion, dictate my conduct in Council. If confronted with anger or rancor, I would do my best not to retaliate in kind. I would abide by the Code of Ethics and let each speak in turn without interrupting.
What is it about your experience that makes you the best choice in the primary?
I have already served at the county level and have real government experience as well as a working relationship with the county administration and both Assemblyman Gallahan and Sen. Helming. 25-plus years of military experience has given me the ability to handle a variety of problems and crisis situations. Service on the Board of Ethics means I hold myself and others to the highest standards.
How do you feel about candidates endorsed by the Republicans running in the Democratic primary?
This question should not even be asked. Geneva Republicans are largely moderate, and it shows me that they want to work with us rather than against us. Those of us challenging the so-called “endorsed” candidates will listen to constituents and not political parties. The Republicans wish to support respectable and honorable candidates who will serve the city and not an agenda.
What would you like to see accomplished if ultimately elected to City Council?
First and foremost, to bring respectability back to city government and earn back the citizen trust that was lost over the past four years. I would also like to see our first responders fully manned, properly equipped, and able to ensure public safety. I would like to see recreation enhanced, better funded, and more affordable/inclusive to Geneva’s citizens.
Anything else you’d like to say to the voters?
I take public service seriously. City government is not the place for amateurism, immaturity or social experimentation. I will represent Ward 5 with humility, respect, and professionalism. I am fair, ethical, compassionate, fully accessible, and have a sense of humor too! I will not only listen to you, but follow through with you. Ward 5 needs a proven leader who will work hard and represent you and your needs as a citizen, not those of a party, agenda or ideology.
Wil Wolf
Age: 32
Address: Genesee Street
Professional background: Surveillance agent for approximately four years, business management for three-plus years, service industry over 12 years
Education: Not provided
Family: Not provided
What are the biggest issues facing the city of Geneva?
The single largest issue facing the city is the budget. Without improving our city’s economic state holistically, we will be stuck in a perpetual game of catch-up.
Increasing the tax base is a topic often brought up at meetings. What do you think City Council’s role is in fostering economic development?
The City Council plays a monumental role in fostering economic development, from resolutions regarding food trucks to discussing how to handle temporary rentals and their impact on the city. The most important key to economic development is a holistic approach, not blindly funding special interests or blindly cutting budgets to balance the books.
The current City Council is often a clash of personalities. What do you think can be done to reduce rancor?
Council can only be as good as its leadership. In this context, the mayor should be a voice of reason and keep Council on task regardless of different opinions. It would do council members well to remember they serve the community, not their personal politics.
What is it about your experience that makes you the best choice in the primary?
With four years in surveillance and a decade working locally in downtown, I understand the people of Ward 5, but I also understand the importance of rooting out conflicts of interest — an issue I think is rampant in many levels of government.
How do you feel about candidates endorsed by the Republicans running in the Democratic primary?
It is their right to do so. While I think the suggestion that anyone can belong to diametrically opposed parties simultaneously is questionable, I believe the talking points they focus on and their general demeanor towards this campaign and election cycle is a much stronger indication of political persuasion than any endorsement.
What would you like to see accomplished if ultimately elected to City Council?
I want to see faith restored in the City Council’s ability to get things done while still overcoming personal and ideological differences. I would like to see a council where members are expected to act above reproach, as servants of the city, whether during a council meeting or in their personal lives.
Anything else you’d like to say to the voters?
Think about the diversity that is Geneva. Think about what our community looks like, who it’s made up of — not just who you know, but the whole city. Then think about which slate represents that community.