GENEVA ––  In identical 5-3 votes, City Council defeated motions Wednesday to create a new policing committee and to schedule a public hearing on a  city charter amendment to eliminate Council's two at-large positions.

The policing committee, proposed as a compromise by Ward 3 Councilor Jan Regan, was opposed by John Salone of Ward 6, Bill Pealer Jr. of Ward 2, At-Large Councilors Anthony Noone and Frank Gaglianese III, and Mayor Steve Valentino. Regan, Ken Camera of Ward 3, and Laura Salamendra of Ward 5 were in favor.

Councilor Tom Burrall of Ward 1 was absent.

A motion proposed by Salamendra to introduce and schedule a public hearing on a proposal to amend the city charter and eliminate the two at-large Council seats was defeated, with all eight councilors in attendance voting as they did on the policing committee matter.

