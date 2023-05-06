GENEVA — City Council and the Geneva Police Department honored a beloved officer Wednesday night.
In a unanimous vote, Council retired Officer Timothy S. Peters’ Badge #839, forever removing the badge from department circulation. GPD Chief Mike Passalacqua said Peters lost a short but hard-fought battle with cancer last July 4.
“Officer Peters was rightfully honored (Wednesday) night by the police department and Geneva City Council after the passing of the resolution retiring his badge number from department circulation,” Passalacqua said Thursday in a press release. “Tim was an amazing person, father, son, grandfather, and police officer. If given the time, Tim would have fought even harder to beat the cancer that took him from us. He will forever remain in our hearts and Geneva police officer badge #839 will forever belong to him.”
Peters was an 18-year veteran of the GPD. The resolution reads “the department lost a reliable, well-respected officer who put Geneva residents first and never hesitated to offer assistance where needed.”
Councilor Tom Burrall called Peters a “special guy” and said Peters even had a sandwich — named #839 — named after him at the (former) B&D Deli on Castle Street.
“This is absolutely fantastic,” Burrall said of the resolution. “I miss seeing Tim Peters almost every day on South Main Street, outside the doors of a tractor-trailer pulled over in a ‘no-truck’ zone.”