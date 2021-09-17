GENEVA — While sympathizing with their plight, City Council doesn’t appear to be ready to support financial relief to beleaguered Exchange Street merchants enduring the first phase of the downtown streetscape project that is in its third month.
The project has resulted in no on-street parking and, at this point, one-way traffic heading south.
Merchants, led by Captain’s Café owner Jenn Sandroni, sent a petition to the city asking for financial assistance. In response, City Council used part of Wednesday evening’s work session to discuss ways merchants could be helped.
Council split 4-4 on a straw vote of whether to further explore offering financial assistance to the merchants. Ward 2 Councilor Bill Pealer Jr., Ward 6 Councilor John Pruett and At-Large councilors Frank Gaglianese III and Anthony Noone were in favor. Ward 1 Councilor Tom Burrall, Ward 3 Councilor Jan Regan, Ward 4 Councilor Ken Camera and Ward 5 Councilor Laura Salamendra were opposed.
Mayor Steve Valentino did not attend the meeting.
A 4-4 vote is considered a defeated motion, although this was not an official vote.
The voted rested at least partially on where the city wound find the money to help.
City Manager Sage Gerling said the city could not use American Rescue Plan Act funds to provide relief caused by the street and sidewalk work that has made it difficult for customers to access businesses on Exchange Street, between Castle and Lake streets. The relief from those funds needed to be directly connected to the pandemic, she told Council.
However, if the COVID-19 relief funds — the city is getting equal portions this year and next in a $1.3 million allocation — were used to replenish lost revenues caused by the public health crisis, money could be used from the general fund for some type of merchant assistance of either grants and/or loans.
Pealer noted merchants were hurt first by the pandemic and that the street work has exacerbated their difficulties.
“The DRI (project) opened the wound of COVID,” he said.
Others didn’t like the idea of using federal funds for merchant relief.
“I’m not in favor of a handout due to DRI construction,” said Burrall, himself a business owner, adding that it would be difficult for some of the merchants in that portion of Exchange to document to the city how the construction has affected their businesses. “There’s more than one variable to running a business.”
Other questions emerged about singling out just Exchange Street merchants for assistance.
Gaglianese said the issue right now is those Exchange Street businesses, but pointed out that those merchants in the next phase of the project on Castle will face a similar plight.
“People are complaining of a loss of business,” he said, adding that Council has “turned our backs on them.”
Pealer said the city can’t afford to lose businesses.
“If we’re willing to let those businesses go … I’m not going to be on the side of that argument,” he said. “They barely weathered the storm, and the DRI caused another storm.”
Other councilors suggested at least some of the COVID relief funds be allocated toward an initiative that benefits a larger portion of the city.
One proposal that appeared to gain some traction was improving the city’s broadband network and possibly providing free internet, not only in the downtown area but citywide.
Pealer said providing free WiFi for the entire city is “crazy” from a cost perspective, even if in theory he supported that type of access because of the importance the internet has taken on during the pandemic, the latter a point Salamendra emphasized.
It was decided the city would talk broadband expansion with local providers, including Geneva-based Community Broadband Networks.