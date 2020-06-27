GENEVA — The Black Lives Matter Geneva movement has been demanding action from the city on police reform.
They may be on the cusp of getting it.
On Monday night, City Council will host a work session to discuss police reforms that Black Lives Matter Geneva is asking for in a petition it created. And on Wednesday, Council could have 11 resolutions related to police reforms before it. The majority of the resolutions are expected to be offered by Ward 5 Councilor Laura Salamendra, a longtime proponent of such reforms.
Two measures related to the establishment of a police accountability board are among the resolutions Council may vote on Wednesday night. The Finger Lakes Times could not confirm that the resolutions will be on Wednesday’s agenda; it was unavailable as of Friday afternoon, and City Clerk Lori Guinan could not be reached for confirmation.
The establishment of a police accountability board is among the key initiatives in the package of resolutions, said BLM Geneva leader Adam Fryer, who will be addressing Council Wednesday evening and presenting a petition listing demands that are ultimately reflected in the resolutions Council is being asked to consider.
Related to the initiatives BLM Geneva is pushing Council to endorse, Fryer said he and other members of the group met on Thursday with Geneva Police Chief Mike Passalacqua, City Manager Sage Gerling and her assistant Erica Collins, as well as Linda Ortiz of the U.S. Department of Justice, who helped broker the Community Compact agreement after the shooting of William “Corey” Jackson in 2011 to devise ways to improve relations between police and residents, in particular those of color.
Fryer said that Passalacqua said at the meeting he would follow whatever changes City Council ultimately approved, but he added that the chief disagreed with the need for a police accountability board.
Passalacqua did not respond to an email and a phone call sent Friday requesting comment.
There are two resolutions penned by the group related to such a board that could be before Council on Wednesday. The first is a public hearing on a local law establishing the board, with the intent of setting the hearing for later in July. The second is a local law that would amend the city charter to establish the police accountability board, which is described in the resolution as a “civilian-controlled process to fairly investigate and make determinations respecting complaints of misconduct involving sworn officers of the Geneva Police Department. The Police Accountability Board shall be the mechanism to investigate such complaints of police misconduct and to review and assess Geneva Police Department patterns, practices, policies, and procedures.”
The resolution states that it would be an independent office and members would be appointed by City Council. It also states that the board would have the power to conduct independent investigations, subpoena testimony and discipline officers if a complaint of misconduct is proven.
Fryer said Passalacqua said at the Thursday meeting that such a board is not needed in Geneva, that the chief is confident that he can provide the necessary oversight of a department that has had several highly publicized cases of alleged misconduct over the years — from an officer making racist postings to one accused of strangling a woman in custody.
“(Passalacqua) thinks that he is a good rough man, that he does not need the oversight of accountability to do that job,” Fryer said, adding that he thinks all agencies need oversight.
It was then that the members of BLM Geneva walked out of the meeting, he said.
“It was very disappointing that he does not see that perspective,” Fryer said.
Gerling also did not respond to an email asking questions related to the meeting.
However, Mayor Steve Valentino did send an email to Fryer. He said he supports many of the group’s initiatives but feels he needs more information for others before making a decision. In particular, he said he does not oppose a police accountability board, but said it must be created with much thought.
“I want to implement a board that is taken from best practices so it is effective and can be sustained,” he told Fryer. “It should create value for the community and the police department. I don’t want to implement one for the sake of saying we have one or implement one without providing the training and tools to be effective. Several have been implemented in failed attempts. I also need to understand the legalities of how to implement.”
In a related development, the city issued a press release late Friday afternoon, touching on, at least in part, BLM Geneva’s efforts and how the city was responding.
It read in part: “In light of the events that have stirred the nation, we recognize that there are opportunities that exist for change in our community. The city of Geneva is in support of and committed to working collaboratively with the community to strengthen our relationship with the police department and the residents we serve. We support the Black Lives Matter movement, our community and our police department. We understand that this process will require difficult conversations and reflection on our organizational and community history; but we also realize that this is needed for our city to continue to serve our community.”
The release added that the city will comply with Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s executive order that it adopt a police reform plan by April 1, 2021.
Fryer said the city has not moved fast enough on police reforms, and thus the group took action to pen the resolutions, even receiving help from people who have not been part of the core BLM movement.
He’s hoping councilors will do their homework over the weekend to view the reforms the group is asking Council to approve.
“The community is counting on this, and I don’t think the Council is working at our speed,” Fryer said, adding that he does appreciate that it is the topic for Council’s Monday work session.
He thinks some on Council thought the Black Lives Movement in Geneva “would go away,” but it has not. In fact, he noted, the group continues to have regular protest rallies, including another last night in front of the police station on Exchange Street.
Other police-reform resolutions proposed include revising the police department’s use of force policy; having school resource offers not carry guns or handcuffs in schools; creating a police budget advisory board to examine appropriations; expanding the Community Compact’s racial, age and socioeconomic diversity; revising the police department’s body camera policies; and several others.