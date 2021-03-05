GENEVA — The city’s Board of Ethics has gone beyond admonishing controversial Ward 5 Councilor Laura Salamendra in its latest ethics decision. Now, the panel is chastising City Council for taking no action against her in previous cases.
Board of Ethics members likely won’t be satisfied with what Council did — or, more precisely, didn’t do — at its meeting Wednesday night.
A motion to censure Salamendra for her latest alleged misbehavior was tabled so that councilors could bring ethics committee members in to discuss matters.
The latest ethics decision regarding Salamendra is a July 19, 2020, incident. It happened during a Back the Blue pro-police rally, where city firefighters were assisting with traffic control at Lake Street and Routes 5&20.
A paid Geneva firefighter filed a complaint against Salamendra that same day, accusing her “of creating a dangerous situation by refusing to comply with the directions of the complainant.”
In the July 19 incident, Salamendra was a passenger in a vehicle that stopped in the intersection at Lake Street and 5&20. It’s alleged that requests by the firefighter to move the vehicle so that traffic was not blocked went unheeded.
The ethics board cited video evidence from the Finger Lakes Welcome Center.
“The vehicle was there for over two minutes, and though there is no audio on the Welcome Center footage, it is quite clear that Salamendra and her friends are not cooperating with the complainant’s requests, and gestures from both the vehicle’s occupants as well as the complainant indicate a verbal altercation,” the report states. “Towards the end of the video clip, a Geneva Police vehicle is seen pulling out of the Welcome Center parking lot. At that point, the vehicle containing Salamendra pulls away.”
The ethics committee said a police report of the incident states that “foul language” was coming from the vehicle.
“There is no audio evidence of this, however,” the committee notes. “In the Welcome Center video footage, the police vehicle follows the offending vehicle and the two vehicles are offscreen by the time the clip ends. The police report indicates that the vehicle was pulled over shortly afterwards.”
The ethics committee alleged that Salamendra — she responded to the complaint in writing, in addition to providing two videos — lied when she told them the car was parked in a lane surrounded by cones. The committee said video evidence does not support that assertion.
The board, which is made up of Chairman James Petropoulos, Vice Chair Rebecca Czajkowski, Secretary Nathan Miller, Victor Nelson, and Sharon Dutcher, cited Salamendra for three violations of the city’s ethics code:
• Compliance With the Law for her alleged false claims of the car being surrounded by cones.
• Conduct of Public Officials for alleged abusive conduct in her interaction with the firefighter.
• Positive Workplace Environment “by putting the complainant, a city employee, in a dangerous and potentially deadly situation by allowing the driver of the vehicle she was in to continue blocking an important intersection.”
At Wednesday’s Council meeting, where Mayor Steve Valentino read the findings, Salamendra denied she’d done anything wrong.
“I reject the finding of this board,” she said. “I’m losing faith in it more and more if someone can find me guilty of something with no evidence.”
Salamendra said the ethics board description of the events is not accurate and that she does not bear responsibility for what did or did not transpire.
“I was not the driver of this car. ... I didn’t call him a name,” she said. “I was there to de-escalate, and I did.”
Salamendra explained that she rode down with two others who were upset with what they were seeing at the Back the Blue rally; Salamendra alluded to Confederate flags and similar signs associated with white supremacy in an earlier interview with the Finger Lakes Times.
“They asked me to go and I went with them,” she said of the trip to the lakefront that day. “The rest of it, I had no idea it was going to happen.”
She said she also was concerned the city was spending taxpayer money on the event, claiming that police allegedly failed to investigate a tractor-trailer truck she said tried to drive into a group of Black Lives Matter protesters on a separate occasion.
Beyond outlining the charges against Salamendra, the Board of Ethics lambasted Council for ignoring its calls for action against the Ward 5 councilor, noting she has been cited for violating the Code of Ethics three straight times.
Using capital letters for emphasis, the board said that to “the INCREASING DISCREDIT of the Mayor and City Council, NOTHING has been done about any of this. The Board of Ethics is entirely aware that our duty ends with our findings and recommendations, but allowing such unethical behavior such as Councilor Salamendra has displayed shows the citizens of Geneva just how little the mayor and City Council care about regulating their own behavior. The Board STRONGLY recommends that Council TAKE ACTION to ensure that this manner of unethical behavior be checked and prevented in the future.”
However, Council has no punitive powers beyond censure.
Some members of Council were not buying Salamendra’s version of events. Ward 2 Councilor Bill Pealer Jr. introduced a resolution to censure at Wednesday’s meeting.
“This is not behavior becoming of a councilor,” he said.
Ultimately, Pealer’s measure was tabled after At-Large Councilor Anthony Noone suggested it might be helpful to discuss matters with the Board of Ethics. Noone, Pealer, Frank Gaglianese III (At-Large), Valentino, and Tom Burrall (Ward 1) voted in favor of tabling the resolution.
Noone, a vocal critic of Salamendra, wished the ethics board had punitive powers.
“I wish the board could have some teeth. I wish people could be dismissed. I wish people could be suspended; I wish people could suffer any number of consequences,” Noone said.
Noone said it appears that flat denial is the default response when it comes to ethical allegations. “The facts only appear to be facts, depending on who they are coming from,” he said.
However, other councilors seemed to wonder whether some ethics probes are outside their scope.
Ward 6 Councilor John Pruett said there must be “some limits outside of Council activities that people get regulated and reviewed.”
Valentino noted that he has been cited by the Board of Ethics himself, causing him “self-reflection” about how he has conducted himself. He said all councilors should do the same and “ focus on the 17 tenets.”