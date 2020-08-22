GENEVA — The city Department of Public Works will undertake a number of paving projects, starting Monday.
The city said to expect delays and altered traffic patterns during the project and to consider alternate routes on planned worked days.
The DPW said it encourages residents to obey the posted no-parking restrictions on affected streets from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the proposed work days. The city said all work is weather-dependent, and work dates may be extended as needed.
The tentative schedule is as follows:
Aug. 24: Milling South Main Street from Jay Street to St. Clair Street, and North Street from Exchange Street to Main Street.
Aug. 25: Milling Tillman Street from Exchange Street to Geneva Street, and West Street from Washington Street to High Street.
Aug, 26: Paving South Main Street from Jay Street to St. Clair Street, and North Street from Exchange Street to Genesee Street.
Aug. 27: Paving North Street from Genesee Street to Main Street, and Tillman Street from Exchange Street to Geneva Street, and West Street from Washington Street to High Street.
Aug. 28: Milling and paving spot repairs on South Main Street from St. Clair Street to William Street.
The number of paving projects is smaller this year due to reduced state funding, the city said.
Contact Public Works Superintendent Joe Venuti with any questions and comments at (315) 789-3101 or jvenuti@geneva.ny.us.