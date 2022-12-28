GENEVA — The Geneva City Republican Committee is seeking residents in all wards of the city who may be interested in interviewing to become a candidate for Geneva City Council and/or mayor in the November 2023 election.
Potential candidates should be registered voters. The committee will consider interviewing anyone, regardless of their current party affiliation and encourages those with conservative, common-sense viewpoints to get involved to help find pragmatic solutions to local issues.
The committee’s mission is to find qualified local residents who are interested in local politics and may want to run for city or county office, or would like to help candidates achieve their goal of attaining a city or county office. Due to deadlines to pass petitions for candidates being moved up to March 2023, it is imperative that the committee members speak with those interested as soon as possible.
Anyone interested in being interviewed to become a candidate for elected office or who would just like more information on the position, or more information about joining the Geneva City Republican Committee, should contact Chairwoman Ethel Peters at 315-789-1421 or Vice Chair Ben Vasquez at 315-719-4897 or by email at: BVASQUEZ94@GMAIL.COM