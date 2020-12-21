GENEVA — All offices in City Hall at 47 Castle St. will be closed Thursday, Friday and Monday, Dec. 24, 25 and 28, for the Christmas holiday.
The exceptions are the Police Department, the Fire Department and the water treatment plant.
All offices will re-open Wednesday, Dec. 30, at their regular hours. Because of the COVID-19 restrictions, City Hall is only open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
City Hall also will be closed Thursday, Dec. 31 and Friday, Jan. 1, for the New Year’s holiday. The exceptions are the police and fire departments and the water plant.
Offices will be open Monday, Jan. 4, at regular business hours.