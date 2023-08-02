CANANDAIGUA — City Council will vote on a resolution Thursday requesting emergency repair grants for the 200 or so homeowners whose structures were damaged by the July 9 flooding.
According to the National Weather Service, 5.8 inches of rain was measured at the Canandaigua Airport during the storm, including a 45-minute period when 3.8 inches fell. It resulted in flash flooding in parts of Ontario County, including Canandaigua. The water damaged public and private property.
City officials said repairs or replacement of electrical and plumbing systems, heating systems and appliances, flooring, drywall, insulation, windows, doors, and foundation walls are needed. The resolution notes the state made $3 million available recently to eligible Orange County homeowners to provide emergency repair grants of up to $50,000 for home repairs there.
Council wants to join state Sen. Pam Helming, R-54 of Canandaigua, and Assemblyman Jeff Gallahan, R-131 of Manchester, in asking Gov. Hochul and other state officials to fund a similar program in Ontario County.