GENEVA — Ontario County Humane Society officers have lodged criminal charges against a local resident, saying the man’s dog was found in distress on a hot day last month.
James M. Valder, 57, was charged Tuesday with misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty and failure to provide food/water to an impounded animal. He also was charged with failure to provide adequate shelter to an animal, a violation.
Bill Martin, the humane society’s director, said the charges stem from an incident on the afternoon of July 15, when the agency received a report of a dog that appeared to be in distress and was tied up in a driveway on Park Avenue without food or water. Martin said the 14-year-old dog, a male named Rocky, had no way of getting to shade on a humid day with the temperature at least 90 degrees. Martin added that the dog was hyperventilating and lying in the driveway on a short leash, and the owner could not be found.
The dog was taken to a local veterinarian and treated for what Martin called extreme heat exposure. The dog was kept overnight at the veterinarian’s office and is now at the humane society shelter in Hopewell. It did not suffer long-term effects, Martin said.
Martin said after several attempts, the dog’s owner was found. Valder will answer the charges in Geneva City Court.