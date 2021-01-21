GENEVA — There remains a hurdle or two to clear, but the owner of a custom plastic fabrication business in the city wants to build a new manufacturing facility in the town.
“We are excited about hiring more people, developing the business on this piece of property and showing off our business to the community,” said Anthony Lewis, president of CCMI, Inc. “I think people will be interested to know what we do and what we offer.”
The estimated $1.5 million project will be on Route 14 near Gambee Road. The Town Board recently approved applying for a $100,000 Community Development Block Grant from the state.
CCMI was founded in 1991 in Auburn by Anthony’s father, Wells Lewis, a manufacturing rep who sold a variety of plastic processes including injection molding. Before the age of computers, Wells got the name CCMI by looking up the word fabrication in the dictionary and coming across the words Create, Construct, Manufacture, and Invent.
Wells Lewis later moved the business to Geneva and eventually purchased the current 8,800-square-foot site on Middle Street. Anthony Lewis took over the company in 2004 and has grown it over the years.
More recently, CCMI has been making “sneeze guards” and barriers in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Those have gone to government offices and nursing homes, as well as to large supermarket chains.
Mike Manikowski, Ontario County’s longtime economic developer, is supporting the project.
“I was here when Anthony’s father started the company. Anthony was just a kid then, but I have worked with him over the years,” Manikowski said. “This is a good business, and he is looking for room to expand. We could not find a site in the city big enough, so we started working with the town. This is a good project, but there is a ways to go.”
Lewis said he has yet to close on buying the land but is hopeful that will be completed soon and construction can begin in April on an 18,000-square-foot facility. CCMI employs 15 people, and Lewis hopes to increase that number to 20 or more.
“We are filling every nook and cranny of the space we have now, from floor to ceiling,” he said, noting he plans an open house for the public if the new facility is built. “We would like to be known in the community like Hobart and William Smith, Guardian Glass, the banks. I would like people to know what we are capable of.”