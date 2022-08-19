CANANDAIGUA — Three well-known commercial properties will have their taxable assessments reduced.
At its Aug. 9 meeting, City Council voted to settle legal challenges filed by the owners of Parkway Plaza, Nolan’s Restaurant, and Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.
CNB filed a lawsuit in state Supreme Court, challenging the assessment of its downtown bank at 72 S. Main St. for the 2021-22 tax year. The city, the city Board of Assessment Review, city Assessor Stephen Pigeon, and the Canandaigua City School District were named as defendants.
The property had an assessed value of $2,342,723 on the 2021 roll. The settlement approved by Council sets the bank’s assessed value at $2,246,453 for the tax years of 2021-24. The settlement means the litigation will be dropped.
The city, Ontario County and the city school district will be required to refund the bank for some of the taxes it paid based on the prior assessment for 2021.
Parkway Plaza LP and JADD Management LLC filed a legal challenge to the city’s assessment of properties at 39 Eastern Blvd., the Parkway Plaza, and now-vacant former Ponderosa Steakhouse at 161 Eastern Blvd. The defendants are the city, the city assessor, the city Board of Assessment Review and Ontario County.
The 39 Eastern Blvd. property was assessed at $5,930,300 on the 2021 assessment roll and $6,403,90 on the 2022 assessment roll. The 161 Eastern Blvd. parcel was assessed at $703,000 in 2021 and ’22.
The settlement reduces the assessment for 39 Eastern Blvd. to $5,440,911 for 2021 and ’22. The settlement calls for the 161 Eastern Blvd. property to be assessed at $450,000 for 2021 and ’22. The reductions and settlement requires the defendants to refund some of the taxes paid by the 161 Eastern Blvd. property owner based on the prior assessment. No refunds will be made for the 39 Eastern Blvd. property.
Also filing a lawsuit against the city, the city Board of Assessment Review and the city assessor was Nick Violas for himself and as agent-in-fact for Leo Genecco & Sons Inc. for property at 726 S. Main St., known as Nolan’s Restaurant, for the tax years 2019-20, 2020-21, 2021-22 and 2022-23. The agreement keeps the assessment for 2019-20 at $1,815,000 and keeps it at $1,878,500 for 2021, but reduces it from $1,978,500 to $1,878,500 for 2022 and ’23. No refunds are involved.