GENEVA — The city is a new participant in a program to help people who can’t pay their water/sewer bills. It’s called the Low Income Household Water Assistance Program, and it is administered through the state Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance.
The two-year program is designed to assist residents in paying overdue water/sewer bills, City Clerk Lori Guinan explained.
Benefits are based on the amount of unpaid water and wastewater bills owed by the applicants, the state agency said. It’s targeted at low-income residents in the same household income guidelines of the Home Energy Assistance Program. Besides income, eligibility also is based on household size.
Benefits are limited to $5,000, the state said.
Among the requirements, applicants must provide proof of identity, residency, income documentation, a water/sewer bill, and a valid Social Security number.
City residents can go to https://on.ny.gov/35pMBwV to sign up. Once they complete the necessary paperwork and documentation, the Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance will determine if they meet the criteria, Guinan emphasized.
“If OTDA decides to pay the person’s overdue water/sewer bill, they will send a check directly to the city comptroller,” Guinan said. “There is nothing city staff can do to make this happen.”