GENEVA — The city has taken a key step to finding a successor to Police Chief Mike Passalacqua, who is retiring in June.
The city has posted a civil service exam for chief of police, with a filing deadline of Feb. 17 and the exam date March 25. The exam is needed to establish a list of eligible candidates for the position.
Minimum qualifications for the promotional exam are the rank of police lieutenant or sergeant for a minimum of six months in the Geneva Police Department.
There is also an open-competitive exam, and the minimum qualifications include two years of experience as a supervisor of second-line supervisors (captain) or four years as a second-line supervisor (lieutenant) or six years as a supervisor (sergeant). Candidates for this exam must live in New York state for at least one month prior to the exam date.
The advertised salary is $100,089 to $112,000 a year.
The exam is posted on the Ontario County Department of Human Resources website at ontario-portal.mycivilservice.com/exams.
Passalacqua informed the city in October he was stepping down this June, marking his 20th year in law enforcement.
A Geneva native, Passalacqua began his career in June 2003 with GPD. He was promoted to sergeant in 2011, then lieutenant in 2017, overseeing the department’s uniform division.
He succeeded Jeff Trickler as chief.