GENEVA — City officials are bracing for significant hits to the 2020 budget and to the water and sewer funds, the result of an economy in virtual shutdown.
City Manager Sage Gerling and Assistant City/Manager Adam Blowers have outlined steps already taken to address revenue shortfalls and will be providing additional options for City Council to consider at Wednesday’s meeting, which takes place by teleconference on the Zoom application.
Gerling and Blowers said no layoffs are proposed at this juncture, but a hiring freeze is in place.
City staff began enhanced monitoring of the general budget and water and sewer funds in mid-March, and all of them indicate significant revenue gaps, Gerling said.
• General fund: The administration projects a revenue loss of $598,414 based on a 25 percent drop in sales tax receipts and a 50 percent loss in occupancy taxes.
• Water fund: Because of decreased usage, the city expects an $817,293 drop in revenue.
• Sewer fund: The city projects an $800,313 revenue loss.
Blowers said he used a number of sources to come up with the projections and that the estimates are subject to change.
“The numbers I came up with were based on conversations, webinars and sharing of information with other municipalities,” he said. “Keep in mind that my projections are changing almost daily depending on revenues, expenses and any additional information.”
Gerling and Blowers already have ordered department heads to eliminate discretionary spending for the remainder of 2020, while also instituting the hiring freeze, including no seasonal staff, for the remainder of the year to reduce expenses in the three funds.
“Through calculated measures, we will guide the city through this uncertain fiscal climate, maintain high quality services and regain solid financial footing after the COVID-19 pandemic,” the administration said in its unveiling of the plan in Wednesday’s City Council meeting agenda.
Here is how they plan to address the funding shortfalls:
General fund: The revenue loss of $598,414 would be addressed by expense reductions of $209,950, along with a projected draw on fund balance of $388,464. The projected fund balance after the anticipated draw is $2,552,283, or 14.4 percent of the general fund budget. That falls within the acceptable range of 10 to 15 percent.
Water fund: The projected $817,293 revenue decline would be addressed by expense reductions of $145,434 and a fund balance draw of $671,859. The projected fund balance after the anticipated draw is $364,382, or 8.64 percent of the water fund budget. The city said the ideal fund balance is in the range of 30 to 35 percent. As of Jan. 1, it was 24.57 percent.
Sewer fund: The projected $800,313 revenue gap would be addressed by expense reductions of $146,651 and a projected fund balance draw of $653,662. The projected fund balance after the anticipated draw is $585,915, or 11.52 percent of the sewer fund budget. The administration said the ideal percentage is 30 to 35 percent of the sewer budget. As of Jan. 1, it was 24.38 percent.
“The other thing to keep in mind about water and sewer is that the prior council drew from fund balance in multiple budgets to offset increases to water and sewer rates, which is why our fund balance in those two funds are less healthy,” said Blowers.
Indeed, the administration said another way to address the water and sewer fund shortfalls would be mid-year rate increases, along with forgoing the annual transfer of the respective fund balances to the general fund at the end of the year. The previous City Council had increased water and sewer rates 8.5 percent and 5.7 percent, respectively, as part of the 2020 spending plan.
The administration said Council should use the 2021 budget and future years to build back fund balances.