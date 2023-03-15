GENEVA — At its March 1 meeting, City Council approved a measure to increase safety at the intersection of William and West streets.
City Public Works Director Joe Venuti noted that stop signs have been installed at the intersection, “making this a three-way, stop-controlled crossroad.”
West Street is a one-way, northbound street when it intersects with William.
Venuti said “Stop Ahead” warning and replacement “No Parking Here to Corner” signs have been posted too.
“Supplemental stop bars, crosswalks and pavement markings will be repainted during our annual maintenance contract,” he said. “We urge drivers to be mindful of the new stop signs when traveling though this area as we work to increase awareness during and after-school operating hours. The stop signs are part of the city’s ongoing efforts to promote motorist and pedestrian safety.”