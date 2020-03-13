GENEVA — Geneva City Councilor Frank Gaglianese’s proposal to trim leadership in the Department of Public Works and create more laborer positions might not happen in the fashion he had hoped, but some changes appear to be ahead.
On Monday night, Council held a work session on the topic in light of the upcoming retirements of DPW Director Mark Perry, Junior Engineer Paul Cosentino and Highway and Sewer Supervisor Charlie Blowers.
Gaglianese was hoping to create a single leader for the multi-faceted department, which oversees street maintenance as well as the water and sewer departments.
The at-large councilor suggested at City Council’s March 4 meeting that one way to find savings could be to combine the DPW and engineering position, noting that the city DPW director in Canandaigua also is a professional engineer.
City Manager Sage Gerling said the city does do engineering in-house for street projects and that they are “stamped” for approval by an outside firm at what she described as a “nominal fee.”
“The positions are up,” Gaglianese said at the marathon meeting last week, where discussion of the issue got testy. “People are retiring. I want to consolidate positions, and I want to redistribute it through the DPW to employ more labor force.”
Ultimately, argued Gaglianese, it was “about enhancing services,” as he believes DPW lacks the personnel needed to do the job as well as it can.
Ward 4 Councilor Ken Camera said Wednesday that at the work session, Gaglianese was reminded that Perry informed Council at a Feb. 15 retreat that combining engineering and DPW supervisor responsibilities into a single position was not reasonable.
At Monday’s work session, the issue was left somewhat resolved, Gerling said, including moving ahead with filling the DPW job as advertised, meaning no engineering degree is requirement.
She expects to hire a new DPW director within the next two weeks from “the interviews of candidates from applications received before the Feb. 21 due date. If for some reason we do not select from the finalists or the person does not accept the position, we will do a second call for applicants.”
She added that her administration is “currently finalizing between two approaches for an in-house engineer. We will further investigate on where within Public Works additional laborers are most needed for a 2021 budget consideration.”
Camera’s understanding is that an engineer within the department could be promoted to the junior engineer job, with the former position not being filled, allowing an additional DPW laborer to be hired.
Gaglianese appeared satisfied with the city’s direction regarding DPW leadership.
“Our discussion went well,” he said. “I am confident that our city manager and staff will select the best person suited for the job, and I will respect and support their selection moving forward.”
Mayor Steve Valentino was pleased as well. He had strong words for Gaglianese during the DPW discussion previously because he believed the councilor wasn’t allowing others to speak.
“I believe the meeting went well,” Valentino said. “This is a new group that have been contemplating changes for some time. They are starting to get their experience and knowledge to have a better understanding of the process. I believe they are building a level of trust with staff also. Sage did an efficient job at presenting the issues, addressing the concerns and providing guidance based on facts to make decisions from. The end result was to move forward and allow staff to do their best in filling positions while looking for efficiency gains. I was pleased with the open candor and professionalism by all.”