GENEVA — The city is looking for additional residents to be part of its sampling pool for lead and copper testing in water pipes.
A letter has been sent to water and sewer customers asking them for permission to be part of the program. Public Works Director Joe Venuti said the city wants to increase its sampling pool from 30 to 90 properties.
He said the city is required to sample tap water, typically every three years. Changes to the program are coming, Venuti noted.
“We have learned that major revisions are expected across the country in the near future,” he said. “One of the revisions will be requirements for community water utility providers to have more single-family structure sampling sites based on the existing tiered criteria we follow now. We want to be proactive and get ahead of the soon-to-be-established rule changes, and so far we have had a great response from those in the community that want to participate. DPW staff and I are very grateful.”
Venuti emphasized that having a lead service line does not necessarily mean the water is contaminated with lead.
“However, lead in drinking water can be a problem and can be a source of lead exposure,” he said. “Service pipes and plumbing that contain lead can corrode, causing lead to enter drinking water, and the constant monitoring provides necessary data to ensure safe quality water.”
The city said that under the federal Safe Water Drinking Act, the maximum allowable level for lead is zero.
Homes built before 1988 are more likely to have lead pipes, fixtures and solder, the city notes.
“A big item for us is to truly identify what service materials, such as lead, copper, galvanized, PVC, are at each and every water service,” Venuti said.
He said record-keeping, logged notes of service calls, and mapped emergency repairs have helped identify lead lines, along with a recent citywide effort dating to 2017.
“We have pretty good records, but we could always do better,” he said.
The process for testing is simple, the city said. Participants will get a container, fill it with tap water, and leave it outside residences for city staff to pick up. The samples will be sent for analysis for lead and copper, and homeowners will receive a copy of the lab results.
Contact the city at (315) 828-6550 if you did not receive a letter regarding the upcoming testing, which includes a consent form.
The city asks that the forms be returned to City Hall by Feb. 11.