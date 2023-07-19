GENEVA — The city is edging closer to naming a new police chief.
City Manager Amie Hendrix is expected to select a candidate today (July 20) and announce the appointment publicly by Aug. 1.
The three finalists were interviewed in closed sessions last Thursday by a panel that included community members and departmental and city representatives.
However, in a relatively unusual twist, the trio — Det. Lt. Matt Colton, Patrol Sgt. Ron Eveland, and Road Patrol Lt. John Van Savage — were interviewed a second time, answering questions submitted by the community in a live YouTube feed later in the day. Watch those interviews on the city’s YouTube page.
The candidates sat with Hendrix individually, and Hendrix read the questions. She noted that the city received 120 questions by way of community submissions through Geneva’s website. The list of questions was pared to 20, with some reflecting a combination of more than one submitted question, she noted.
Hendrix said Tuesday that the YouTube interviews are a way to enhance community involvement in the selection of the city’s next chief.
Former Police Chief Mike Passalacqua retired in June.
“We continue to hone the processes for hiring the department leaders to capture feedback from those they will partner with and serve to assist in selecting great candidates for the city,” she said. “In order to allow access to the candidate interviews to a broad section of the community, we felt that using technology to post the interviews online seemed to be the best way to meet the goal of community involvement.”
The YouTube posting has done just that, Hendrix said.
“While the panel provided great feedback, it did not allow over 550 people to view the interview of the next leader of the department,” she said. “Since we streamed and posted the videos, we have been receiving emails and phone calls from residents expressing their thoughts on the next departmental leader.”
All three interviewees were given the same questions, some of which were quite detailed, prompting responses from candidates that included, “Could you read that again?”
Eveland, the first candidate, noted that he is a third-generation Geneva police officer. His father, the late Ken Eveland, retired in 2003.
“I’ve got a big drive to make the Geneva Police Department the best it can be,” Eveland said. “I love this community … It’s always been my goal to be the chief of the Geneva PD.”
Eveland became a Geneva police officer in November 2015 and was promoted to patrol sergeant in September 2022.
Van Savage was next up, explaining that he worked for the Ontario County Department of Social Services before starting his law enforcement career.
“The reason Geneva is one of the best places to work is the community,” he said. “It has great resources.”
Van Savage became a city police officer in January 2011 and was promoted first to patrol sergeant in March 2022, then to patrol lieutenant in March 2023.
Colton, who is serving as acting chief, noted that his first taste of law enforcement was while working in security for Geneva General Hospital. He went on to Finger Lakes Community College to study criminal justice and asked to do his internship with the Geneva PD.
“I took a true liking to Geneva itself,” he said.
Colton joined the force as an officer in January 2008 and was promoted to detective in November 2014. He was elevated to detective lieutenant in April 2022.
All three candidates noted the importance of community engagement, earning trust, and stressing accountability and integrity.