GENEVA — The city will be getting a share of a settlement the state’s attorney general secured with Johnson & Johnson and three drug distributors connected to their role in the opioid epidemic that has killed over 500,000 over the past two decades.
At a special meeting Monday, City Council approved a settlement of $116,445, to be paid out over 18 years.
The payouts are the result of negotiations between the city’s litigation attorneys in the matter, the Cherundolo Law firm of Syracuse, and the state. The city needed to approve the settlement by Nov. 17. It passed unanimously.
Attorney John Cherundolo told Council in the virtual meeting on Zoom that the city can use the settlement funds for “a whole host of things” connected to opioid prevention, treatment and education efforts.
In March 2019, Attorney General Letitia James filed what her office called “the nation’s most extensive lawsuit to hold accountable the various manufacturers and distributors responsible for the opioid epidemic.”
Besides Johnson and Johnson, manufacturers named in the complaint included Purdue Pharma and its affiliates, as well as members of the Sackler Family (former owners of Purdue) and trusts they control; Mallinckrodt and its affiliates; Endo Health Solutions and its affiliates; Teva Pharmaceuticals USA and its affiliates; and Allergan Finance and its affiliates.
The distributors named in the attorney general’s complaint were McKesson Corporation, Cardinal Health Inc., Amerisource Bergen Drug Corporation and Rochester Drug Cooperative Inc.
Besides drug manufacturer Johnson and Johnson, distributors the city is receiving funds in the settlement are McKesson Corporation, Cardinal Health Inc., Amerisource Bergen Drug Corporation. The cases against Purdue Pharma (and subsequently the Sackler family), Mallinckrodt and Rochester Drug Cooperative are all moving separately through U.S. Bankruptcy Court.
Cherundolo indicated more money could come to the city down the line related to opioid litigation.”