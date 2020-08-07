GENEVA — The COVID-19 pandemic has had a devastating impact on a city economy revival over the past few years that has been built largely by the growth of small businesses, many of them in the food and beverage industry.
The city announced in April that it was teaming up with its various agencies to provide assistance through the Small Business Disaster Grant Program for those negatively affected by the pandemic.
This week, officials announced that 36 companies are sharing in more than $250,000, which comes from a portion of the city’s 2020 Microenterprise Assistance Program, the Geneva Revolving Loan Fund, the Geneva Local Development Corporation and the Geneva Industrial Development Agency.
“Small businesses contribute greatly to the vibrancy of Geneva,” said City Manager Sage Gerling. “As a community we are committed to working together to be stronger post COVID-19. Thus, we are grateful to the state and local entities that contributed toward this program.”
Two recipients say the funding is critical to their survival.
“Thank you, God, for the Small Business Disaster Grant,” said Raul Fuentes, owner of Creator’s Touch Barbershop at Castle and Exchange streets, which received $6,330. “The program helped restore my business back up to par.”
Marina Howard, owner of Simple Sweets Bakery, said the $8,000 her business received is crucial to the Castle Street business’ future.
“The disaster grant was everything a small business like mine needed to survive during this pandemic,” Howard said. “After doing everything I could think of to keep my business alive and running, it wasn’t even making enough to cover a fraction of basic operating costs. If it wasn’t for the disaster grant, I don’t think my business would have survived.”
The city said the grant awards ranged from $1,200 up to $8,000 per business and were based on eligible operating expenses over a three-month period, such as rent, utilities, insurance costs, payroll, inventory, advertising and other necessary expenses.