GENEVA — The city’s Shade Tree Committee — with help from a private donor — is hoping to spread a little shade for future generations as part of this year’s Arbor Day recognition.
Instead of the annual tree-planting ceremony, which was canceled last year because of the pandemic, the city is giving out 100 tree saplings to Geneva residents to mark National Arbor Day, which this year is April 30.
The city will be distributing the saplings from 9 a.m. to noon May 1 in a contact-free drive-up event in the parking lot accessible by Scott LaFaro Drive in downtown Geneva. The saplings will be given away one per car while supplies last, the Shade Tree Committee said.
Recipients are asked to plant a tree with their youngsters on their own properties — not in the city right-of-way — and the committee said it will provide tree-planting instructions and advice.
Joe Venuti, the city’s director of public works, said that in addition to the Arbor Day event, the Shade Tree Committee is nurturing younger trees at the Waste Water Treatment Facility on Doran Avenue.
“With the support of DPW staff and a private donation, 65 new trees are expected to arrive later this week to be added to the 100 trees that are currently growing there,” Venuti said. “The intentions of this nursery program and idea brought forward from members Jim Norwalk (the committee chair) and James Engle will ensure long-term cost savings to the city by some day planting trees allowed to mature here from just young, often times bare root stock.”
Venuti said species growing at the city nursery include Black Maple, Basswood, Swamp White, Red and White Oaks, Tulip Trees and American Hornbeams.
The committee also is involved in guiding the DPW in selections of urban street trees for future plantings, Venuti said.
“Volunteers are special, and the city appreciates this committee and everything that they do,” he said.
Besides Norwalk and Engle, Shade Tree Committee members include Jay Freer, Dahlia Wist, Sarah Meyer and Charlie Rouse. Joining this year are Kristen Davis and Michael Amadori, while Jim Gregoire will leave in 2021.
The committee’s council liaison is Ward 6 Councilor John Pruett.
The Arbor Day Foundation first named Geneva a Tree City USA in 2008 in recognition of the city’s commitment to effective urban forest management, service and education. There are more than 3,400 Tree Cities USA throughout all 50 U.S. states, according to the Arbor Day Foundation.
For questions, contact Norwalk at jimnorwalk@gmail.com.